Car care firm Turtle Wax starts its service in Kochi

Turtle Wax, Inc., an award-winning Chicago-based car care company, today announced the launch of its co-branded Turtle Wax Car Care Studio in Kochi. The facility is owned and operated by Car Cardiac Care.

Equipped with ultra-modern Turtle Wax detailing technologies and a team of highly qualified and trained service personnel, Turtle Wax Car Care Studio offers a wide range of car detailing services and products specifically designed to cater to the personalised taste of car enthusiasts.

The studio offers many care packages from Turtle Wax’s Professional; Ceramic and Graphene range and uses the latest technologies.

Sajan Murali Puravangara, Country Manager and Executive Director of Turtle Wax Car Care India Pvt. Ltd said, “Kochi and its neighbouring cities are amongst some of the fastest-growing markets for car care, and the objective is to provide the best in class premium quality car detailing service across the Southern part of the country”.