Car care firm Turtle Wax starts its service in Kochi

Staying a notch ahead of the pandemic
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Turtle Wax, Inc., an award-winning Chicago-based car care company, today announced the launch of its co-branded Turtle Wax Car Care Studio in Kochi. The facility is owned and operated by Car Cardiac Care.
Equipped with ultra-modern Turtle Wax detailing technologies and a team of highly qualified and trained service personnel, Turtle Wax Car Care Studio offers a wide range of car detailing services and products specifically designed to cater to the personalised taste of car enthusiasts.
The studio offers many care packages from Turtle Wax’s Professional; Ceramic and Graphene range and uses the latest technologies.
Sajan Murali Puravangara, Country Manager and Executive Director of Turtle Wax Car Care India Pvt. Ltd said, “Kochi and its neighbouring cities are amongst some of the fastest-growing markets for car care, and the objective is to provide the best in class premium quality car detailing service across the Southern part of the country”.
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Misinformation and the infodemic fuelled vaccine hesitancy in some countries
With the impact of the pandemic going down to some extent, air travel for leisure has increased dramatically.
India needs to produce its own commercial aircraft to forge ahead
Take your pick from the top retirement funds. Toppers in aggressive and conservative hybrid, and flexi-cap ...
The Sensex and Nifty 50 are range-bound and have paused at the upper band. Stay alert
Performance depends on successful identification of stage of business cycle and portfolio allocation
Covid has taught everyone that challenges could come at any time with amplified magnitude
All eyes are on the Olympics, but away from the glare in England, a new format tournament threatens to disrupt ...
In the latest offering from Marvel Cinematic Universe, Loki goes in search of a variant — one creating nexus ...
When changing jobs, upright professionals should communicate their decision to resign with truth and honesty, ...
Gyles Brandreth’s biography is an anecdote-filled final portrait of the ever-practical duke
The Seematti CEO’s new brand — launched in her own name — is weaving a new story for silk, beyond sarees
Much before Branson and Bezos, brands have propelled themselves into space in a bid to captivate viewers
The biggest games on the planet, the Olympics, have begun. However, the mega event, being described as the ...
The pandemic has led to “touch starvation”. Isobar, the digital agency from the house of Dentsu India, has ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...