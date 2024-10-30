This October may prove to be the best in terms of passenger vehicle sales. With Dhanteras bumper sales, which ended at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, and Diwali on Thursday automakers are optimistic about bouncing back to business.

Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL) said that this October will record the highest retail sales in the history of MSIL with over two lakh deliveries.

“October of FY 20-21 recorded the last highest sales, of 1,91,476 units. On Dhanteras (Tuesday), we delivered 32,000 units. But since Dhanteras continued on Wednesday, we delivered around 10,000 units, taking the total Dhanteras sales to over 42,000 units,” Banerjee said adding that MSIL sold around 23,000 units during Dhanteras last year.

According to industry sources, since MSIL alone is delivering more than two lakh units, the overall PV sales in the domestic market may cross 4.5 lakh units in October this year.

Apart from the Dhanteras and Diwali, this trend (higher sales) is going to continue for the next 20 days, he added.

“Footfall is strong, and we should be hitting a record this month. Bookings are strong and so are deliveries. Of course, there was some disruption due to rain, but that can be easily overcome,” C S Vigneshwar, President, Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) had recently told businessline.

Two-wheeler sale

“With healthy water levels in reservoirs and improved crop yields supporting rural demand, the festive season is expected to drive two-wheelers, PVs, and tractor sales with new launches having been planned for the month,” he added.

Tata Motors also recorded strong growth with 30 per cent increase in registrations in October against the previous year. As a result, this October, the total registrations for Tata Motors is expected to be the highest ever for the company.

“On Dhanteras, we will be delivering more than 15,000 vehicles, on the back of robust demand, including new launches,” Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility said adding that this may make it the highest-ever for Tata Motors.

EV sale

Meanwhile, JSW MG Motor India also said it has delivered 101 EVs in a single day in Delhi-NCR region on Dhanteras. The EVs include its latest electric crossover utility vehicle (CUV) – Windsor, ZS EV and the Comet.

Renault also said it delivered more than 100 cars on Dhanteras from a dealer in Raipur. The sale included 52 Triber, 30 Kiger, and 18 Kwid. “With deliveries crossing 100 units in Raipur during this festive season, these deliveries signify the trust Indian customers have in Renault,” said Sudhir Malhotra, Vice President Sales Marketing - Renault India, said.

According to analysts, several buyers book their vehicles before-hand so that they can get the deliveries on the days of Dhanteras and Diwali, driving sales on these two days.