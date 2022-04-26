Care Group acquires Hyderabad hospital for ₹40 cr

Hyderabad-based Care Hospitals Group has acquired 100 per cent stake in Thumbay Hospital New Life for ₹40 crore.

With the acquisition of the hospital located in Malakpet in the northern part of the city, Care Hospitals will add 200 beds to its existing count of over 2,000.

“This acquisition will further expand our patient-care offerings and enable us to offer our brand of healthcare to everyone in need of it,’‘ Jasdeep Singh, Group CEO, Care Hospitals, said in a release.

The group now has 14 facilities in six cities, including a pool of over 1,100 doctors and 5,000 caregivers, catering to over 8 lakh patients annually.

Syed Kamran Husain, Chief Operating Officer, Care Hospitals, said: “We look forward to serving the people of this region who’ve been waiting for a quality multi-specialty facility for some time now. Our emphasis will be to upgrade the quality of healthcare services in Malakpet and nearby areas and ensure good health and well-being of the communities in the catchment.”