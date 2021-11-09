Careers in travel and tourism taking off, shows Monster Employment Index

Green miles to go and promises to keep
Travel, tourism and hospitality sectors have seen an uptick in hiring post Covid, according to Monster.com’s Monster Employment Index data for October. The travel and tourism sector has seen an uptick of seven per cent, whereas hiring for professionals in hospitality and travel roles saw the highest month-on-month growth at five per cent, the company said.
“Travel and Tourism witnessed a considerable monthly growth with a major uptick in cities such as Chandigarh, Jaipur, and Kochi. Further, hiring for professionals in Hospitality and Travel roles saw the highest month-on-month growth, indicating an overall promising recovery for the Travel sector in the months to come (Oct 2021 vs Sept 2021). There has also been an improvement in industries such as Education and Retail, as compared to the previous months,” it said.
Sekhar Garisa, CEO - Monster.com, a Quess company said, “In the month of October, we saw a decline in hiring activities by three per cent. This is a yearly trend we observe following festive hiring hikes. It is encouraging to see the Travel and Tourism industry dust off from the pandemic impact and truly pave its way to revival.”
The Travel and Tourism industry saw a considerable improvement in cities Chandigarh (nine per cent), Jaipur (eight per cent), and Kochi (five per cent) month-on-month (Oct 2021 vs Sept 2021), the company said.
