Cargill contributes $1.5 million for Covid relief in India

With the second wave of Covid-19 overwhelming the healthcare system, Cargill has committed $1.5 million in relief and recovery efforts through regional partnerships for broader community and employee care.

To support the country’s health infrastructure, Cargill in partnership with United Way of India, Magic Bus India Foundation and Technoserve, is collaborating with local administration to address Covid needs in tier 1 and 2 cities. The relief and rehabilitation work includes setting up medical oxygen units, donating advanced life support ambulances, medical supplies and equipment including oxygen concentrators paired with distributing food and hygiene kits for communities and employees across 22 cities in India.

Over the past two months, Cargill, in collaboration with local administration and other stakeholders, identified the need for medical oxygen units in multiple locations and committed to set-up up at least 3 medical oxygen units in the country.

Initial deployment phase

In the initial phase of deployment, the medical oxygen units are getting commissioned in hospitals and community health centres of Kurkumbh (Maharashtra), Gurgaon (Delhi NCR) and Bangalore (Karnataka). All these locations play a significant role in providing timely medical interventions to urban and rural populations in and around these hospitals.

In addition to this, the company has been actively working towards distributing emergency medical support kits and equipment like ventilators, flowmeter, ICU beds, oxygen cylinders and oxygen concentrators to the hospitals and community health care centers in cities in Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Punjab and others. The company also donated 3 Advance Life Support ambulances to the District Health & Family Welfare Department, the State of Karnataka to strengthen the health system in the Davangere district of Karnataka.