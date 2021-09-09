Cargill contributes $1.5 million for Covid relief in India

Commercial vehicles on the green-way
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
With the second wave of Covid-19 overwhelming the healthcare system, Cargill has committed $1.5 million in relief and recovery efforts through regional partnerships for broader community and employee care.
To support the country’s health infrastructure, Cargill in partnership with United Way of India, Magic Bus India Foundation and Technoserve, is collaborating with local administration to address Covid needs in tier 1 and 2 cities. The relief and rehabilitation work includes setting up medical oxygen units, donating advanced life support ambulances, medical supplies and equipment including oxygen concentrators paired with distributing food and hygiene kits for communities and employees across 22 cities in India.
Over the past two months, Cargill, in collaboration with local administration and other stakeholders, identified the need for medical oxygen units in multiple locations and committed to set-up up at least 3 medical oxygen units in the country.
In the initial phase of deployment, the medical oxygen units are getting commissioned in hospitals and community health centres of Kurkumbh (Maharashtra), Gurgaon (Delhi NCR) and Bangalore (Karnataka). All these locations play a significant role in providing timely medical interventions to urban and rural populations in and around these hospitals.
In addition to this, the company has been actively working towards distributing emergency medical support kits and equipment like ventilators, flowmeter, ICU beds, oxygen cylinders and oxygen concentrators to the hospitals and community health care centers in cities in Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Punjab and others. The company also donated 3 Advance Life Support ambulances to the District Health & Family Welfare Department, the State of Karnataka to strengthen the health system in the Davangere district of Karnataka.
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Genomic sequencing efforts in different parts of the country are aimed at halting the mutating Covid-19 virus ...
The US-based start-up Boom Supersonic is putting together an aircraft that can fly at a maximum speed of Mach ...
The glaciers of the Himalayas gave birth to many great rivers: The Yangtze, Ganges, Indus and Mekong.Over a ...
Here are four reasons why the buzz around them may be overdone
Capturing target upside potential even as underlying moves up
The logic for investing may be very different for those over 65 years of age
Clean repayment record so far, but some stress visible in operations in the near-to-medium term
A first person account of how a hobby became a small business during the pandemic
From cauliflower cakes, sushi cakes to prawn cakes, international and regional cuisines have a range of ...
As new regulations make it imperative to walk the talk on energy efficiency and eco friendliness, a bunch of ...
The Yacht Club of Hyderabad isn’t merely producing sailing champions but opening doors of opportunity to ...
For Tetra Pak, sustainability is a key driver of its research on cartons
A host of FMCG firms are stepping on the gas when it comes to initiatives that reduce packaging waste
Ajay Gahlaut, former chief creative officer and managing director of Publicis, and the man behind campaigns ...
Fifty years ago brand Limca — the lemony carbonated drink created by Ramesh Chauhan and later acquired by ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...