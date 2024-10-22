In a dramatic turn of events, just weeks before the crucial November 20 Maharashtra Assembly elections, an electrifying scene unfolded late Monday night on the Mumbai-Bengaluru highway.

Pune Rural police made a stunning seizure of ₹5 crore in unaccounted cash at the Khed-Shivapur toll plaza near Pune during a high-stakes nakabandi (on-road checking). The incident has sent shockwaves across the state, especially with the model code of conduct in force since October 15.

While the police investigate, the political battlefield has erupted in accusations and counterclaims. Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray faction) leader Sanjay Raut dropped a bombshell, alleging that the cash was part of a massive ₹75 crore fund being distributed by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to his party candidates. Raut claimed the seized ₹5 crore was just the tip of the iceberg, insisting that ₹15 crore was in transit, but only ₹5 crore was officially accounted for. According to Raut, the cash was on its way to Shinde’s loyal MLA, Shahjibapu Patil, in Sangola, Solapur district.

However, MLA Patil vehemently denied any involvement, branding the accusations as slanderous. “Ever since we broke away from Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena, they’ve been targeting us. I have no knowledge of the cash or the people carrying it,” Patil said, calling Raut’s claims an act of political vendetta. The car carrying the money has been impounded, and four individuals are now being grilled by police at the Rajgad police station.

Cash in stream

But that’s not all—this explosive cash drama takes an even more bizarre twist. Far from the police checkpoints, in the sleepy town of Atpadi in Sangli, a different kind of treasure hunt was unfolding. Just before Diwali, the quiet banks of a local stream near the Ambabai temple transformed into a chaotic scene as rumors spread of cash notes flowing in the water.

Shocked villagers rushed to the site, scooping up thousands of rupees as they fished currency notes from the stream, unsure where the sudden windfall came from. Videos of the surreal event went viral, adding to the mounting mystery. As locals scramble for answers, police are now investigating the source of this aquatic cash flow.

Meanwhile, in the midst of the frenzy, NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) MLA Rohit Pawar fired yet another salvo at the ruling BJP-led alliance, accusing them of resorting to cash-for-votes tactics. “Like in the Lok Sabha elections, they are trying to buy votes with dirty money, but the people of Maharashtra won’t be fooled,” Pawar declared. He confidently asserted that this “corruption money” wouldn’t be enough to secure power for the ruling coalition.

