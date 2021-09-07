CBDT amends rules to ease authentication of electronic records submitted in faceless assessment proceedings

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) on Tuesday said assessees going for faceless assessment will have ease in submitting authenticated documents electronically.

“The amended rules provide that electronic records submitted through registered account of the taxpayers in the Income Tax Department’s portal shall be deemed to have been authenticated by the taxpayer by electronic verification code (EVC),” a statement issued by the CBDT said.

Therefore, where a person submits an electronic record by logging into his/her registered account in designated portal of the IT Department, it shall be deemed that the electronic record has been authenticated by EVC for the purposes of provisions under the Income Tax Act. New rules have been made effective from September 6.

The board also mentioned that certain persons (such as companies, tax audit cases, etc.) will also be covered under the simplified process of authentication by EVC. Hence, “the persons who are mandatorily required to authenticate electronic records by digital signature shall be deemed to have authenticated the electronic records when they submit the record through their registered account in the IT Department’s portal,” the board said while adding that amendment in law to be made in due course.