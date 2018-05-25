CBDT Chairman Sushil Chandra gets one-year extension

Sushil Chandra will continue to be Chairman of the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) for one more year. CBDT is the top policy-making body for personal income tax and corporate tax and is part of the Finance Ministry.

“The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved extension in re-employment of the current Chairman, Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) Shri Sushil Chandra for a further period of one year i.e. up to 31.05.2019,” a Government order issued on Friday, said. Chandra was appointed as the Chairman on October 5, 2016.

Chandra has been given the extension at a time when the Government is preparing to rework the direct tax mechanism. A task force to suggest changes has been given three more months to prepare the draft direct tax legislation. It was supposed to submit its recommendation by the end of this month. Chandra’s extension is also important considering the forthcoming general election, likely to take place early next year.