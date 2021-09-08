CBDT says some improvement in new tax portal

Commercial vehicles on the green-way
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Income Tax Department on Wednesday claimed that new e-filing tax portal is now showing some good results. However, it reminded that it is in continuous touch with developer Infosys for further improvement.
The new portal www.incometax.gov.in was launched on June 7 and since then it is in news but for glitches and taxpayers’ complaints. All these forced Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to call top brass of tech major twice and giving them a time line to improve the portal.
On Wednesday, Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said that a number of technical issues are being progressively addressed and “there has been a positive trend reflected in the statistics of the various filings on the portal.’ It highlighted that over 8.83 crore unique taxpayers have logged in till September 7 with a daily average of over 15.55 lakh in the current month.
The Income Tax Return (ITR) filing has increased to 3.2 lakh daily in September and 1.19 crore ITRs for AY 2021-22 have been filed. Of these, over 76.2 lakh taxpayers have used the online utility of the portal to file the returns. It is encouraging to note that over 94.88 lakh ITRs have also been e-verified, which is necessary for processing by the Centralised processing centre. Of this, 7.07 lakh ITRs have been processed.
Also read: CBDT allows taxpayers time till Sept 30 to file application for settlement
It also mentioned that taxpayers have been able to view over 8.74 lakh notices issued by the Department under the faceless assessment/appeal/penalty proceedings, to which, over 2.61 lakh responses have been filed. An average of 8,285 notices for e-proceedings are being issued and 5,889 responses are being filed in September on a daily basis.
Over 10.60 lakh statutory forms have been submitted including 7.86 lakh TDS statements, 1.03 lakh Form 10A for registration of Trusts/institutions, 0.87 lakh Form 10E for arrears of salary, 0.10 lakh Form 35 for Appeal. Aadhaar- PAN linking has been done by 66.44 lakh taxpayers and over 14.59 lakh ePAN have been allotted. These two facilities are being availed of by over 0.50 lakh taxpayers on a daily basis in September.
“It is reiterated that the Department is continuously engaged with Infosys to ensure a smooth filing experience to taxpayers,” CBDT said.
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Genomic sequencing efforts in different parts of the country are aimed at halting the mutating Covid-19 virus ...
The US-based start-up Boom Supersonic is putting together an aircraft that can fly at a maximum speed of Mach ...
The glaciers of the Himalayas gave birth to many great rivers: The Yangtze, Ganges, Indus and Mekong.Over a ...
Here are four reasons why the buzz around them may be overdone
Capturing target upside potential even as underlying moves up
The logic for investing may be very different for those over 65 years of age
Clean repayment record so far, but some stress visible in operations in the near-to-medium term
A first person account of how a hobby became a small business during the pandemic
From cauliflower cakes, sushi cakes to prawn cakes, international and regional cuisines have a range of ...
As new regulations make it imperative to walk the talk on energy efficiency and eco friendliness, a bunch of ...
The Yacht Club of Hyderabad isn’t merely producing sailing champions but opening doors of opportunity to ...
For Tetra Pak, sustainability is a key driver of its research on cartons
A host of FMCG firms are stepping on the gas when it comes to initiatives that reduce packaging waste
Ajay Gahlaut, former chief creative officer and managing director of Publicis, and the man behind campaigns ...
Fifty years ago brand Limca — the lemony carbonated drink created by Ramesh Chauhan and later acquired by ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...