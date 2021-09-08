CBDT says some improvement in new tax portal

Income Tax Department on Wednesday claimed that new e-filing tax portal is now showing some good results. However, it reminded that it is in continuous touch with developer Infosys for further improvement.

The new portal www.incometax.gov.in was launched on June 7 and since then it is in news but for glitches and taxpayers’ complaints. All these forced Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to call top brass of tech major twice and giving them a time line to improve the portal.

On Wednesday, Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said that a number of technical issues are being progressively addressed and “there has been a positive trend reflected in the statistics of the various filings on the portal.’ It highlighted that over 8.83 crore unique taxpayers have logged in till September 7 with a daily average of over 15.55 lakh in the current month.

The Income Tax Return (ITR) filing has increased to 3.2 lakh daily in September and 1.19 crore ITRs for AY 2021-22 have been filed. Of these, over 76.2 lakh taxpayers have used the online utility of the portal to file the returns. It is encouraging to note that over 94.88 lakh ITRs have also been e-verified, which is necessary for processing by the Centralised processing centre. Of this, 7.07 lakh ITRs have been processed.

It also mentioned that taxpayers have been able to view over 8.74 lakh notices issued by the Department under the faceless assessment/appeal/penalty proceedings, to which, over 2.61 lakh responses have been filed. An average of 8,285 notices for e-proceedings are being issued and 5,889 responses are being filed in September on a daily basis.

Over 10.60 lakh statutory forms have been submitted including 7.86 lakh TDS statements, 1.03 lakh Form 10A for registration of Trusts/institutions, 0.87 lakh Form 10E for arrears of salary, 0.10 lakh Form 35 for Appeal. Aadhaar- PAN linking has been done by 66.44 lakh taxpayers and over 14.59 lakh ePAN have been allotted. These two facilities are being availed of by over 0.50 lakh taxpayers on a daily basis in September.

“It is reiterated that the Department is continuously engaged with Infosys to ensure a smooth filing experience to taxpayers,” CBDT said.