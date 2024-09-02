The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), on Monday, arrested Sandip Ghosh -- former principal of State-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital -- in connection with alleged financial irregularities.

The central investigating agency has been probing into the alleged financial irregularities of Ghosh during his tenure at the RG Kar hospital, where the body of an on-duty woman doctor was found on August 9.

Ghosh was interrogated at the CBI’s CGO complex in Salt Lake before being taken to the Nizam Palace for formal arrest procedures.

On August 23, the Calcutta High Court ordered the transfer of the investigation into alleged financial irregularities at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital from a West Bengal government-constituted Special Investigation Team (SIT) to the CBI.

The State government had previously set up a four-member SIT to probe the financial issues at the hospital.

The CBI has since completed polygraph tests on Ghosh, and as part of the ongoing investigation into the rape and murder of the junior woman doctor, the agency has also conducted a polygraph test on the prime accused, Sanjay Roy.

After the Calcutta High Court, on August 13, transferred the investigation in the rape-murder case to the CBI, the central investigating agency took custody of Roy, a Kolkata Police civic volunteer.

Following the massive “Reclaim the Night” march on Independence Day eve protesting the rape and murder of the young doctor, Kolkata saw similar large-scale protests across the city on Sunday.

Thousands of the general public took to the streets, demanding justice for the victim, and severe punishment for everyone involved in the heinous crime.