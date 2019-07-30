CBI arrests GST employee for accepting bribe of ₹ 50,000

The Central Bureau of Investigation has arrested a Superintendent at the Goods and Services Tax Division in Khanna (Punjab) for demanding and accepting a bribe of ₹ 50,000 from a complainant.

A CBI statement said that a case under Section 7 of Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act, 2018 was registered against the Superintendent.

“The complainant alleged that he is running a firm of iron trading at Mandi Gobindgarh on behalf of his maternal uncle and on July 29, 2019 the accused had detained their truck containing iron scrap material at Khanna. It was further alleged that later on, a bribe of ₹ 1 lakh was demanded by the accused for releasing his truck and on the request of the complainant, the accused reduced the amount to ₹ 50,000. CBI laid a trap and caught the Superintendent, GST Division, Khanna red handed while demanding and accepting a bribe of ₹ 50,000 from the complainant,” the CBI said.

Searches are being conducted today at the residential and office premises of the accused at Mohali and Khanna. The arrested accused will be produced tomorrow before the Competent Court at Mohali, the CBI added.