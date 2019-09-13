CBI arrests GST superintendent for accepting bribe of ₹ 3 lakh

The Central Bureau of Investigation has arrested a Superintendent, working in the office of Central Goods and Services Tax, Meerut (Uttar Pradesh), for demanding and accepting a bribe of ₹ 3 lakh from the complainant.

The investigative agency had registered a case on Thursday against the Superintendent on a complaint alleging that the accused had demanded a bribe of ₹ 3 lakh from the complainant for favouring an audit report. CBI laid a trap and caught the accused while accepting the bribe. Searches have been conducted at the premises of the accused which led to recovery of cash around ₹ 3.50 lakh and other incriminating documents, a CBI statement said.