News

CBI arrests GST superintendent for accepting bribe of ₹ 3 lakh

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on September 13, 2019 Published on September 13, 2019

The Central Bureau of Investigation has arrested a Superintendent, working in the office of Central Goods and Services Tax, Meerut (Uttar Pradesh), for demanding and accepting a bribe of ₹ 3 lakh from the complainant.

The investigative agency had registered a case on Thursday against the Superintendent on a complaint alleging that the accused had demanded a bribe of ₹ 3 lakh from the complainant for favouring an audit report. CBI laid a trap and caught the accused while accepting the bribe. Searches have been conducted at the premises of the accused which led to recovery of cash around ₹ 3.50 lakh and other incriminating documents, a CBI statement said.

Published on September 13, 2019
corruption & bribery
CBI
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
IIIT-H launches Project Angel to help girls fight online toxicity