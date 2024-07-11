The CBI managed a major breakthrough with the arrest of Rakesh Ranjan alias Rocky, the alleged kingpin of the NEET paper leak scandal, from Bihar’s Nalanda after a detailed analysis of his digital footprints, including IP addresses and email communications.

Rocky’s arrest, happened after the agency laid a trap and conducted multiple raids in Patna and Kolkata, is likely to unravel intricacies of the scandal compromising the NEET-UG medical exam held on May 5, 2024.

Ranjan is now in the CBI custody for ten days.

The CBI officials said it utilised advanced investigative tools to track down and apprehend suspects involved in the case. “Ranjan was located and identified through a detailed analysis of digital footprints, including IP addresses and email communications, underscoring the agency’s dedication to employing cutting-edge technology in its efforts to combat corruption and fraud,” the official added.

Over a dozen people have been arrested in the NEET paper leak case such as Principal and Vice Principal of a school in Jharkhand’s Hazaribagh.

Besides the Patna case, the CBI in total is investigating six other FIRs -- three registered in Rajasthan, two in Gujarat and the main conspiracy matter referred by Union Education Ministry.

In another case, the agency is at an advanced stage of probe against a youth accused of circulating a “doctored” screenshot of the UGC-NET paper on Telegram, which triggered cancellation of the June 18 exam following an alert from the Union Home Ministry.

Given that the CBI did not find any large-scale conspiracy, the sleuths may confine the chargesheet to offences of attempt to cheat or cheating, sources said.

The screenshot of the leaked question paper was “doctored” by a school student, the officials pointed out. An update of the investigation has been conveyed to the government. Based on the inputs received from the MHA that the paper was available on the darknet, the exam was cancelled by the University Grants Commission. It was allegedly being sold for Rs 5-6 lakh on messaging platforms, sources said.

The UGC-NET exam, that determines eligibility for junior research fellowship, appointment as assistant professors and admission to PhD in Indian universities and colleges, will now be held afresh from August 21 to September 4.