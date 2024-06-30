The CBI made sixth arrest in the NEET-UG medical exam scandal on Sunday, after picking up owner of a private school from Gujarat’s Godhra.

Dixit Patel’s Jay Jalaram School was one of the designated centres near Godhara in Panchmahal district to hold the NEET-UG exam on May 5. Patel was arrested in the early hours from his residence, said public prosecutor Rakesh Thakor to local media. Patel was being taken to Ahmedabad by the CBI to take him on remand.

“As the case has been handed over to the CBI by the Gujarat government, a CBI team will produce him (Dixit Patel) before a designated court in Ahmedabad to acquire his remand,” said Thakor.

Patel is alleged to have demanded ₹10 lakh from each student for clearing the NEET-UG exam. The CBI had earlier among others two persons from Patna on charges of taking students ahead of the exam to show them the NEET paper.

