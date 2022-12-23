The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has booked Abhijeet Group promoted company Corporate Power Ltd and its directors for cheating a consortium of banks to the tune of over ₹4,000 crore.

Abhijeet Group raised the special purpose vehicle, Corporate Power , in 2006 for its Chandwa power project in Latehar district of Jharkhand. The CBI said it carried out searches at 16 locations including at Nagpur, Mumbai, Ranchi, Kolkata, Durgapur, Ghaziabad, and Vishakhapatnam, and recovered “incriminating documents, articles” among others.

The CBI in a statement alleged that between 2009 to 2013, the company submitted manipulated project cost statements and also diverted the bank funds. “It was also alleged that the trade receivables including transactions to related parties and funds were diverted to web of various companies who were dummy accounts. Accordingly, the borrower was able to siphon off the funds,” stated the CBI.

Promoters and directors

Apart from the company, its promoters and directors named in the CBI FIR include Manoj Jayaswal, Abhishek Jayaswal, Abhijeet Jayaswal, Rajiv Kumar, Bishal Jaiswal, Munna Kumar Jaiswal, P N Krishnan, Rajeev Goyal, Arun Kumar Shrivastava, S N Gaikwad, Prem Prakash Sharma and Arun Gupta.

The Union Bank, which had lodged the complaint to the CBI seeking probe, has alleged the accused persons cheated the bank with “criminal intent” to make a wrongful gain for themselves, the agency said in the statement. According to the CBI, “Borrowers have committed the offence with utmost dishonest and criminal intentions of causing huge loss to the bank and the exchequer for wrongful gain to themselves by creating fake companies to rotate the money within the dummy companies”.

The Union Bank of India, which led the consortium of 20 banks, declared the account as NPA on September 30, 2013. Subsequently, the other member of consortium banks also classified the Corporate Power’s account as NPA. It was later declared fraud on October 25, 2019. Some other companies of Abhijeet Group and their directors have been chargesheeted by the CBI in coal scam cases.