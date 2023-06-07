The CBI has conducted searches at 20 locations in West Bengal in connection with the alleged irregularities in municipal recruitment, officials said on Wednesday.

The searches were spread across the offices of various municipal corporations and premises of the accused listed in the FIR, they added.

“The CBI has registered an FIR in an alleged scam in the recruitment to various posts in different municipalities of West Bengal on the orders of the Calcutta High Court,” officials said on Tuesday.

The high court issued the order on April 21 and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) filed the FIR the next day.

T”he federal probe agency has registered a case against Ayan Sil and his company ABS Infozone Pvt Ltd, which was engaged in the printing and evaluation of OMR sheets, for alleged manipulation of the scores of aspirants,” officials said.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit