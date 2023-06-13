A Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court has ordered the seizure of independent MLA and mining baron Gali Janardhana Reddy and his wife Gali Aruna Lakshmi’s properties until the criminal investigations against them are resolved.

Previously the CBI had filed a plea with the court asking for the couple’s 124 properties to be seized. However, the court only approved the confiscation of 77 assets in accordance with the Criminal Law Amendment Act and the Prevention of Corruption Act. The seizure order has been issued on properties purchased after 2009.

The CBI had reportedly filed a petition with the High Court asking the court to order the State government to take into account its request to attach the properties owned by the former Minister Gali Janardhana Reddy and his family, in January. According to the plea, the government had continued to ignore the CBI’s request since August 2022.

Reddy was even summoned by the special CBI court earlier in March. The court subsequently even convened the investigation agency to reach out to authorities in Switzerland, Singapore, the Isle of Man and UAE to provide details of Reddy’s money trail

‘Illegal mining’

The charge sheet against Reddy and others was submitted by the CBI in 2013, and it claimed that the suspects had engaged in extensive illegal mining in Bellari district, Karnataka. He is accused of transacting Iron Ore illegally of around 7-8 million metric tonnes during 2009-10.

In the recent Karnataka Assembly elections, Reddy won from Gangavati on the ticket of his outfit — the Kalyana Rajya Pragati Party (KRPP). His wife Laxmi lost in Bellary on a KRPP ticket after helping to defeat brother-in-law Somashekar Reddy of BJP leading to Nara Bharath Reddy of Congress winning the seat.

