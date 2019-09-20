CBI court’s ruling provides fresh ammo in SSC exam scam

A fresh turn of events may reignite a dormant movement by unemployed youth over leaked question papers of Combined Graduate Level Examination (CGLE) in 2017 conducted by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC).

While the opposition parties, which supported their movement in 2018 ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, deserted them soon afterwards, the aspirants are moving to agitate the matter before the Supreme Court-appointed high-level committee headed by retired Supreme Court Judge JS Singhvi that is working on reforming such competitive examinations.

Behind the latest spurt in the movement is a recent bail order by a CBI court that said all the question sets with answers for the Quantitative Aptitude and English Language and Comprehension exams scheduled from February 17-21, 2018, were leaked by the key culprits, who were arrested by the CBI in the case.

The aspirants have written to Justice Singhvi and other members of the high-level committee to take this bail order as a proof that the entire examination process is tainted by leakage.

The main complainant on behalf of the aspirants, Shantanu Kumar, told BusinessLine that political parties showed no interest in them after the elections. “We are very happy with the CBI investigation into this scam. But the investigating agency failed to file the chargesheet against the main accused Akshay Kumar Malik in the case, and as a result, all three culprits arrested so far have been granted bail by the CBI session court.”

He added, “The court’s order giving bail to one of the culprits, however, has revealed many facts. The bail order countered the SSC’s claims that only one day’s examinations were manipulated. The order said the entire questions were leaked to certain applicants. This order buttresses our demand that SSC examinations should be reformed and private custodians should be disallowed from conducting such examinations and the SSC should take direct responsibility.”

Recovered documents

He said in a letter to Singhvi and six members in the panel, including former CEO of Infosys Nandan Nilekani, computer scientist Vijay P Bhatkar and Chennai Mathematical Institute Director Rajeev L Karandikar, that searches were also conducted at four places including Delhi and Ghaziabad which led to the recovery of incriminating documents and articles.

The CBI order said that Annu Malik, the key accused, “in furtherance of the criminal conspiracy, obtained all question sets with answers of QA and English Language and Comprehension of the exam and showed them to prospective candidates prior to respective exams in lieu of illegal gratification. Accused applicant Akshay Malik played an active role while the question papers were shown to the candidates in Raj Nagar Extension.”

It added, “The premises was taken on rent by the accused/applicant and he assisted the accused persons while showing the questions and answers to candidates. He collected the payment for showing the question papers and delivered to late Annu Malik.”