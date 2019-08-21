News

CBI issues Look Out Circular against P Chidambaram

PTI New Delhi | Updated on August 21, 2019 Published on August 21, 2019

P Chidambaram   -  The Hindu

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has issued a Look Out Circular against former finance minister P Chidambaram to prevent him from leaving the country, officials said on Wednesday.

The agency has alerted all the airports to prevent Chidambaram from boarding a flight, they said, adding the circular was issued recently.

The ED has also issued a fresh lookout circular against him in connection with the INX Media money laundering case.

