The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday filed a supplementary chargesheet against Delhi’s former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and three others in the Delhi excise case.

Sisodia, Amandeep Singh Dhall, Director of Brindco Sales Pvt Ltd, Arjun Pandey and ButchiBabu Gorantia, former chartered accountant of MLC K Kavitha and daughter of Telangana CM K Chandrashekhar Rao — who are all behind the bars — have been chargesheeted by the agency. The supplementary chargesheet was filed before the Designated Court, Delhi, said the CBI. Sisodia, whose bail application is pending in court since his February 26 arrest, has been accused of engineering irregularities in framing and implimentation of the now scrapped Delhi excise policy.

The agency stated that is probe is not over in the case and it will continue to work to find out the money trail.

The CBI had registered an FIR on August 17, 2022, against Sisodia, who was excise minister of Delhi, and 14 others to probe alleged irregularities in framing and implementation of excise policy for 2021-22 and extending benefits to private persons. The sleuths had slapped various sections of Prevention of Corruption Act and Indian Penal Code.

Sisodia and AAP has been claiming no money has been recovered against from him, questioning bribe allegations levelled against him.

Towards the end of last November, the CBI had filed its first chargesheet against seven persons including two excise department officials of Delhi government.