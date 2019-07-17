News

CBI raids former MP, Ateeq Ahmed’s premises in UP

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on July 17, 2019 Published on July 17, 2019

The Central Bureau of Investigation is conducting searches at six locations including Lucknow and Allahabad at the premises of Ateeq Ahmed, a former Member of Parliament and others.

The raids are being conducted in an ongoing investigation of a case related to alleged incident of abduction and assaulting of a businessman, the CBI said.

