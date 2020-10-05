CBI raids Karnataka Cong president DK Shivakumar, brother

Out, out, destructive pest
A mass trapping experiment is on in Maharashtra to save cotton crop from pink bollworm
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) raided the premises of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president DK Shivakumar and his brother DK Suresh on Monday morning.
The raid was conducted on multiple locations in Bengaluru, and it is said to be related to an alleged corruption case.
Reacting to the CBI’s raid, Senior Congress leader and Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah tweeted: “@BJP4India has always tried to indulge in vindictive politics & mislead public attention. The latest CBI raid on @KPCCPresident @DKShivakumar’s house is another attempt to derail our preparation for by-polls. I strongly condemn this.”
Also read: https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/congress-leaders-stand-in-solidarity-with-chidambaram/article29200588.ece
Randeep Singh Surjewala, AICC General Secretary in-charge of Karnataka, too condemned the CBI, raid and said: “The insidious game of intimidation & machinations of Modi-Yeddyurappa duo being executed by a puppet CBI by raiding @DKShivakumar won’t deter us. CBI should be unearthing the layers of corruption in Yeddyurappa Govt. But, ‘Raid Raj’ is their only ‘Machiavellian Move’ !”
He further said: “Let Modi & Yeddyurappa Govts & BJP’s frontal organisations i.e CBI-ED-Income Tax know that Congress workers & leaders will not be cowed down nor bow down before such devious attempts. Our resolve to fight for people & expose BJP’s maladministration only becomes stronger.”
Also read: https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/national/cbi-registers-new-case-against-ex-haryana-cm-hooda-in-land-scam/article26087707.ece
Former Congress minister Priyank Kharge tweeted: “Again the timing of CBI raid on @DKShivakumar is suspect. The cost of questioning the Govt & exposing their corruption. CBI, IT, ED etc happens to @INCIndia leaders when: Govt is caught off guard. Needs to manage a new headline. When elections are around the corner.”
A mass trapping experiment is on in Maharashtra to save cotton crop from pink bollworm
Despite the isolating pandemic, Manipur’s women strive to weave small success stories
Covid impact: Mental health issues and children dropping out of school must be tackled urgently
These earbuds lose out on some features and frills but offer great audio for less
Pay heed to the components of your salary to make it tax-efficient, especially in tough times like these
The market leader in power transmission, Power Grid Corporation of India has an assured return model for a ...
Both the Sensex and the Nifty 50 witnessed strong rallies last week
The fund will take a sector-agnostic approach with a bottom-up stock-selection style
Why a proud Hindu is a difficult icon for the Right; the downside of sharing one’s big day with the Mahatma; ...
It is the kind of book we need right now — considerate, yet blunt and cautiously hopeful
On October 3, exactly 10 years ago, the 2010 Commonwealth Games started in Delhi. This week’s quiz is on major ...
Be it food, clothing or accessories, minimalism guided MK Gandhi’s choices in life. While his political ...
Mullen Lowe Lintas Group offers a toolkit for brands to navigate Covid-19
Emotion AI is helping brands get truer customer feedback, but it has its pluses and minuses
Festive pushIt’s that time of year again. There may be general gloom, but brands are trying to shake it off ...
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...
India is the world’s largest producer of bananas, but a minor exporter. The tide is turning in its favour, ...
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...