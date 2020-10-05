CBI raids Karnataka Cong president DK Shivakumar, brother

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) raided the premises of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president DK Shivakumar and his brother DK Suresh on Monday morning.

The raid was conducted on multiple locations in Bengaluru, and it is said to be related to an alleged corruption case.

Reacting to the CBI’s raid, Senior Congress leader and Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah tweeted: “@BJP4India has always tried to indulge in vindictive politics & mislead public attention. The latest CBI raid on @KPCCPresident @DKShivakumar’s house is another attempt to derail our preparation for by-polls. I strongly condemn this.”

Also read: https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/congress-leaders-stand-in-solidarity-with-chidambaram/article29200588.ece

Randeep Singh Surjewala, AICC General Secretary in-charge of Karnataka, too condemned the CBI, raid and said: “The insidious game of intimidation & machinations of Modi-Yeddyurappa duo being executed by a puppet CBI by raiding @DKShivakumar won’t deter us. CBI should be unearthing the layers of corruption in Yeddyurappa Govt. But, ‘Raid Raj’ is their only ‘Machiavellian Move’ !”

He further said: “Let Modi & Yeddyurappa Govts & BJP’s frontal organisations i.e CBI-ED-Income Tax know that Congress workers & leaders will not be cowed down nor bow down before such devious attempts. Our resolve to fight for people & expose BJP’s maladministration only becomes stronger.”

Also read: https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/national/cbi-registers-new-case-against-ex-haryana-cm-hooda-in-land-scam/article26087707.ece

Former Congress minister Priyank Kharge tweeted: “Again the timing of CBI raid on @DKShivakumar is suspect. The cost of questioning the Govt & exposing their corruption. CBI, IT, ED etc happens to @INCIndia leaders when: Govt is caught off guard. Needs to manage a new headline. When elections are around the corner.”