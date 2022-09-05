CBI refutes Sisodia claim prosecutor died by suicide since he was pressurised to frame him in excise case

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday claimed a CBI prosecutor died by suicide after he was pressured to frame him in the excise policy case. But, the CBI strongly refuted Sisodia’s allegations in an official release terming as “mischievous and misleading statement” since the Deputy Legal Adviser Jitendra Kumar concerned was “in no way connected with the investigation of this case”.

"He (Kumar) was Deputy Legal Advisor in-charge of prosecution; in which capacity he was supervising prosecutors who are conducting the trial of already charge-sheeted cases in Delhi. Further, as per the Delhi Police, which is conducting the inquest into the death, the officer has not held anyone responsible for his death in his suicide note," said the CBI.

The senior AAP leader earlier in the day held a press conference claimed that the Deputy Legal Advisor " was being pressured to build a false case, make it legally sound and grant permission to arrest me. He was not allowing this. There was so much pressure on him... he could not bear it and died by suicide".

Expressing his condolences to the family of the officer, Sisodia accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of allegedly trying to frame him in a false case. "...You had raids conducted against me. You filed a false case against me. If you want to arrest me, tell me where you want me to come and I will be there. But, don't pressure officers so much that they commit suicide," Sisodia said.

The CBI in the rebuttal also insisted that Sisodia’s “mischievous and misleading statement is an attempt to divert attention from the ongoing investigation in Delhi Excise Policy case, and also amounting to interference in the inquest proceedings into the death of the gentleman officer”.

Responding to earlier claims of AAP that nothing has been found against Sisodia, the investigating agency also clarified that the Delhi excise policy case is under investigation and "as such no clean chit has been given to any of the accused".

The CBI after registering an FIR against Sisodia and others had also raided 31 places on August 19, including the Deputy Chief minister's residence, in connection with the manipulation of excise policy to allegedly benefit a cartel for pecuniary gains.