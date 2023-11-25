Weeks after the Lokpal’s direction, the CBI has registered a preliminary enquiry (PE) to probe allegations of cash-for-query against TMC MP Mahua Moitra, who has already been indicted by a parliamentary panel for indulging in acts unbecoming of a member of the Lok Sabha.

After conducting the investigation, the agency would decide whether to convert the PE into a regular First Information Report, said sources. The CBI will submit its findings to the Lokpal, which would take a further course of action in the case in which TMC leader Moitra has been accused of giving access to her official email id to businessman Darshan Hiranandani to raise questions in Parliament in lieu of bribe.

The Lokpal had sought a CBI probe on a complaint by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, who had also blown the whistle before the Lok Sabha Ethics Committee against Moitra for her alleged unparliamentary conduct. Earlier, Moitra had charged that the CBI should first file an FIR against Adani group to investigate their alleged role in the coal scam.

To avoid further misuse, which allegedly emerged after Moitra’s case, the Lok Sabha Secretariat has changed rules for accessing the Parliament website. From now on, personal staff and any third-party have been barred from accessing the Digital Sansad portal. Also, they cannot mail notices or submit questions to be raised in the Lower House on MPs’ behalf. Only the parliamentarians themselves can access the website using their login details.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit