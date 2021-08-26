News

CBI registers nine cases related to post-poll violence in West Bengal

PTI New Delhi | Updated on August 26, 2021

Earlier, Calcutta HC had entrusted the CBI with investigating alleged rapes and murders after the assembly polls.

The CBI has registered nine cases related to post-poll violence in West Bengal, sources said on Thursday.

All the four special units of the investigating agency tasked to probe the cases of violence have moved their units from Kolkata to crime scenes across the state, they said. More cases are under the process of registration, with some of them being handed over by the state government, sources said.

A five-judge bench of the Calcutta High Court has entrusted the CBI with investigating alleged rapes and murders after the assembly polls in West Bengal earlier this year.

Read also: Calcutta HC orders CBI, SIT probe into post-poll violence

 

crime, law and justice
West Bengal
state politics
