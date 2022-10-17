The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has summoned Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia for questioning in the controversial excise case on Monday, which has again sparked a political slugfest between the AAP and BJP.

Manish Sisodia, however, stated that he will cooperate in the investigation CBI is carrying out over allegations that the now scrapped excise policy was formulated and executed to favour a liquor cartel as well as government officials. The Deputy Chief Minister is expected to appear before the CBI at its CGO headquarters at 11 am.

"A CBI raid was conducted at my house for 14 hours, nothing came out. Searched my bank locker, nothing came out in it. They did not find anything in my village. Now they have called me to CBI Headquarters at 11 am tomorrow. I will go and give my full cooperation. Satyameva Jayate," Sisodia tweeted.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday reiterated his fear that Sisodia will be arrested on Monday and pitched his regime’s fight with the the Centre as a “second freedom struggle”. The AAP suspects the CBI’s action comes at a time when assembly elections are due in Gujarat, where Kejriwal’s party is pitted against the BJP. “Jail bars and hanging noose could not deter Bhagat Singh’s resolute intentions. This is the second fight for freedom. Manish and Satyendar are today’s Bhagat Singhs. After 75 years, the country has got an education minister who gave the poor good quality education and the hope for a bright future. Prayers of crores of poor are with you,” Kejriwal posted on the social media in Hindi.

BJP did not spare AAP either. Spokesperson of the ruling party at the Centre, Gaurav Bhatia, repeated the earlier charge that Kejriwal is a "kingpin" of scams, of which his ministers - Sisodia and Satender Jain, who is behind bars in another case - are accused. "Arvind Kejriwal these days compares himself to god and his ministers with freedom fighters. Kejriwal should be ashamed to do so as his corrupt ministers are filling his coffers, while Bhagat Singh sacrificed his life for country," Bhatia alleged.

The CBI has already arrested AAP worker Vijay Nair, a former CEO of Only Much Louder and Hyderabad-based businessman Abhishek Boinpally in this case.