The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has issued notice to former Jammu and Kashmir governor Satya Pal Malik seeking his presence to answer a few queries in insurance scam.

This is the second time since last year CBI has sought his appearance in the case. Malik confirmed that he has been asked by the CBI to come to their Delhi office to give clarification regarding alleged insurance scam in J&K which he had reported. “They want certain clarifications for which they want my presence. I am going to Rajasthan so I have given them dates from April 27 to 29 when I am available,” Malik said.

Last April, the agency had registered two FIRs over corruption allegations levelled by Malik in awarding contracts for a group medical insurance scheme for UT government employees and civil work worth ₹2,200 crore for the Kiru hydroelectric power project in Jammu and Kashmir.

Even after moving out of J&K to become Meghalaya governor, he repeated the allegations. The Jammu and Kashmir government, subsequently, recommended the CBI probe into allegations by Malik that he was offered ₹300 crore bribe for clearing files of big industrial houses which he did not accept and cancelled the deals. Former BJP leader Malik had earlier also charged that an RSS leader was involved in the corruption.

In 2018, Malik as Governor had cancelled Jammu and Kashmir Group Medical Insurance Policy for government servants that Anil Ambani’s Reliance General Insurance was to on the allegations that “it was full of frauds”.