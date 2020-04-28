CBIC issues guidelines for virtual hearing of appeals and adjudication of indirect tax cases

Realme 6 Pro review: Half a dozen cameras and a lot of features
In an effort to ensure the speedy disposal of appeals and adjudication for exim assessees during the Covid-19 crisis, the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Custom (CBIC) has issued guidelines for personal hearings in the virtual mode.
Since various measures are in place to contain the Covid-19 pandemic, including the lockdown and social distancing guidelines, the Board has decided that personal hearings in respect of proceedings under the Customs Act 1962, given by authorities including the Commissioner (Appeals), original adjudicating authorities and compounding authority, may be conducted through video conferencing facility
“Broad guidelines to conduct such virtual hearings are provided so that Customs appeals and adjudications are completed expeditiously,” the Board said, while adding that these guidelines are based on the overall directions given by the Supreme Court. It believes that such a mechanism would help importers, exporters, passengers, advocates, tax practitioners and authorised representatives to follow social distancing norms while working from a place of their choice.
According to the guidelines, the party concerned, either appellant or respondent, will need to give his consent for personal hearing through video conference while filing the appeal. The date and time of hearing, along with a link for the video conference, will then be shared. The party will not be allowed to share the link with anyone without prior approval. The advocates/ consultant/ authorised representative, appearing on behalf of party, should file his vakalatnama or authorisation letter, along with photo ID, to the adjudicating or appellate authority. “All persons participating in the video conference should be appropriately dressed and maintain the decorum required for such an occasion,” the Board has said.
The submissions made by the appellant through video conferencing will be reproduced in writing and a statement of the same will be prepared, which will be known as ‘record of personal hearing.’ A soft copy of such record will be mailed to the appellant. There will be provision for modification. If the appellant does not re-send the email within three days of receipt, it will be presumed that he agrees with the e-mailed record. Accordingly, the matter will be taken forward for a decision. Additional documents can also be submitted within three days of the date of virtual hearing.
The same guidelines will be applicable for cases related to Central Excise and Service Tax.
