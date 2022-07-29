CBI's 221 graft probe requests amounting to ₹30,912 crore pending with 6 States

Maharashtra leads among six States that have held back CBI's request to probe corruption charges in 221 cases where overall embezzlement of ₹30,912 crore is suspected, the government informed the Parliament on Thursday.

Besides, various Union Ministries and Departments are sitting on CBI's 101 requests that sought prior sanction to initiate inquiry against 235 government officials for their alleged corrupt practices.

Maharashtra in the lead

The tally of pending CBI cases show the opposition ruled States' lack of trust in the premier investigating agency. All the six —Maharashtra, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Punjab, Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh—were non-NDA ruled States since the figures shared with Rajya Sabha MPs is till June 30, this year.

Now the Maharashtra, whose count of pending requests stand at 168 which involved an amount of ₹29,040.18 crore, has Shiv Sena-BJP coalition government.

West Bengal comes second with 27 cases involving ₹1,193.80 crore. Also, nine requests are pending with Punjab (involving ₹255.32 crore), seven with Chhattisgarh (₹80.35 crore), six with Jharkhand (₹330.57 crore) and four with Rajasthan (₹12.06 crore), according to a written reply by Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh.

Under the Delhi Special Police Establishment Act, which governs the functions of CBI, the Ministry of Home Affairs has to seek States’ consent before launching probe. The delay in receiving the States’ consent is from less than six months to over one year, the minister’s reply to BJP leader Sushil Modi’s queries revealed.

In Punjab, five requests are pending for less than six months and four for six months to one year, the Minister’s reply showed.

Similarly, Chhattisgarh is sitting on six requests for less than six months and one for six months to one year. Four requests for Jharkhand government's consent are pending for less than six months and two for more than six months and one year time.

The data also points out that Rajasthan government has not given consent to CBI's two requests for less than six months and two others for six months to one year, the Minister replied.

Pending requests under PC Act, 1988

The Upper House was also informed that as on 30 June, a total of 101 requests under the Section 17(A) of Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 against 235 public servants are pending with various Ministries and Departments and public sector banks. The Section provides for prior approval of the competent authority for an enquiry/inquiry/investigation of offences relatable to recommendations made or decision taken by public servant in discharge of official functions or duties.

The Act also lays down a timeline of three months, extendable by one month, for decision by the competent authority.

In September 2021, the Department of Personnel and Training has released a set of standard operating procedures (SoPs) to achieve uniform and effective implementation of prior approval processes under Section 17(A) of the Act.