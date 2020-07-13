CBSE announces Class XII results; increase in pass percentage from last year

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Monday declared the board results of Class XII.

“Dear Students, Parents and Teachers. CBSE has announced the results of Class XII and can be accessed at cbseresults.nic.in. We congratulate you all for making this possible. I reiterate, Students’ health and quality education are our priority,” tweeted Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, Minister of Human Resource Development.

There has been an increase of 5.38 per cent in the pass percentage this year, compared to 2019. In 2020, a total of 12,03,595 students registered, of which 11,92,961 appeared and 10,59,080 passed the exam.

Region-wise, Thiruvananthapuran has the best pass percentage (97.67) in 2020, followed by Bengaluru (97.05 per cent) and Chennai (96.17 per cent).

In gender terms, girls performed better than boys this year. The pass percentage of girls stood at 92.15, while that of boys was 86.19.

The CBSE Class XII Board Examinations were scheduled to be conducted from February 15 till March 30, 2020.

Due to the spread of Covid-19, CBSE cancelled the examinations scheduled from March 19 to March 30, 2020 in 12 subjects, along with examinations in 11 subjects for students of North-Eastern Delhi.

These exams were re-scheduled to be held from July 1 to 15. Looking at the uncertainties and unprecedented situation and keeping in mind the health and well-being of students, the Supreme Court passed orders on June 25 approving the assessment scheme of CBSE to compute results.

Also read: Exclusion of topics from CBSE syllabus a one-time measure: HRD Minister

Assessment scheme

For students of both classes X and XII, who have completed all their examinations, their results will be declared based on their performance in the examinations.

For those who appeared in the examinations of more than three subjects, the average of the marks obtained in the best three performing subjects will be awarded in the subjects for which examinations could not be conducted.

For students who have appeared in the examinations of only three subjects, the average of the marks obtained in the best two performing subjects will be awarded in the subjects for which examinations could not be conducted.

Very few students of Class XII, mainly from Delhi, took the examinations for only one or two subjects. Their results will be declared based on the performance in the appeared subjects and in the internal/ practical/ project assessments. These students will also be allowed to appear in the optional examinations conducted by CBSE to improve their performance, if they so desire. Results of these students will also be declared along with those of other students.