CCI requests farmers to bring cotton crop in phased manner

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
Facing farmers’ anger over a daily ceiling for cotton procurement, the Cotton Corporation of India (CCI) on Monday tried to pacify them with an assurance to continue procurement while requesting them to bring their crops in a “phased manner”.
In an official appeal to farmers on Monday, the CCI management requested the district administration and Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMCs) to regulate kapas (raw cotton) arrivals in market yards in such a way that fair average quality (FAQ) grade of kapas brought by farmers can be sold, weighed and billed on the same day so that farmers need not stand in long queues and face difficulty in selling their produce.
The CCI management has also appealed to all cotton growers to bring their crop in a phased manner as per the advice of the respective APMCs.
The Centre has fixed the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for season 2020-21 of ₹5,825 per quintal for the long staple variety of cotton. At Rajkot markets, cotton prices quoted at ₹5,425 a quintal on Monday.
The nominated nodal agency of the Government of India for undertaking procurement of cotton under MSP, CCI came under fire from farmers and political leaders for restricting daily procurements at its centers.
After farmers across cotton-growing regions including Gujarat, Punjab and other parts faced difficulty in selling their crop at the procurement centers due to daily limit set by the CCI, the Central body came up with its appeal to farmers citing the heavy rush of cotton arrivals as a reason of trouble for farmers.
CCI said that it has opened 440 MSP procurement centers at 140 districts in 11 cotton-growing states under 15 branch offices.
“So far CCI has procured 352 lakh quintals of kapas in a period of three months as against 130 lakh quintals in the corresponding period of last year. Current MSP procurement is around 300 % more than last year,” a CCI statement said.
“Due to unregulated heavy kapas arrivals in market yards, the farmers are facing hardship and compelled to wait in long queues for days together in selling their produce and processing capacities are also under tremendous pressure,” it said while assuring farmers that CCI will remain present for procurements till September 30, 2021, and shall procure entire FAQ grade kapas from farmers to save them from distress sale in case of a fall in the prices.
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
To fix a broken bone, doctors often harvest another bone from the patient’s body or from someone else. It ...
Superconductors from IIScScientists at IISc Bangalore have invented a device with a nanocrystal structure ...
Engineering and construction giant L&T has won a licence from the Council of Scientific & Industrial ...
Wise by the experience of the pandemic, experts in equity, debt, gold and real estate crystal-gaze how the New ...
We put our best foot forward in helping you navigate the ups and downs
Both the Nifty 50 and the Sensex witnessed a sharp 3% fall before staging a smart recovery
The digital-retail-financial troika approach can deliver well for the company in the long run
The biography of Devika Rani — rebel, superstar and abused wife — is the remarkable story of a woman who lived ...
Shamsur Rahman Faruqi combined the ruthlessness of the biographer-critic with the empathy of the novelist
From taco parties to lotus root slow-cooked in yoghurt, and from khichri to barfi, a new book looks at all ...
Even before I’ve opened the door to my apartment, I hear loud cackles from inside. It’s Rockette, my semi-wild ...
Agencies are optimistic that ad volumes and spend will rebound
When tech meets fashion, it can knock your socks off
2020 ambushed and battered agencies — but advertising kept audiences engaged
The turn of the year is a great opportunity for brands to put their best feet forward and showcase ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...