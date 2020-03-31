News

CDSL contributes ₹6.8 crore for pandemic relief efforts

Updated on March 31, 2020

Central Depository Services (India) Ltd (CDSL) has contributed ₹6.82 crore for the ongoing pandemic relief efforts, of which ₹4 crore is for the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF).

The company will offer ₹1.99 crore to the Maharashtra Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. Further, CDSL Ventures Ltd (a wholly-owned subsidiary of CDSL) has contributed ₹55 lakh towards the PMNRF and ₹27.99 lakh towards the CM’s Relief Fund, the company said in a statement.

Nehal Vora, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of CDSL, said: “Our initiative is to support the battle against this pandemic. The board of CDSL, the entire management and all employees are in strong support of the government’s initiative in every possible way. I urge the people of India to stay home, stay safe and transact digitally.”

