Central Depository Services (India) has reported that its net profit in the June quarter was up 28 per cent at ₹74 crore against Rs 58 crore logged in the same period last year on back of new demat account addition.

Income was up 19 per cent at ₹174 crore (₹146 crore). As of June-end, CDSL added 52 lakh new demat account taking the overall count to over 8.82 crore.

In July, it became the first depository to register over 9 crore demat accounts.

Nehal Vora, Managing Director, CDSL said the team has empowered the capital markets with innovative technology and tools such as e-AGM, e-Voting, eDIS, Margin pledge mechanism, etc. that enhance the experience and security of market participants.

CDSL will continue to focus on building value for stakeholders while enabling and securing a robust digital financial ecosystem for investors, he added.