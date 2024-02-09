V Anantha Nageswaran | Photo Credit: KAMAL NARANG

V Anantha Nageswaran, Chief Economic Advisor to the Indian government, will deliver the inaugural address at Annual Convention 2024 of Madras Management Association (MMA) that is to be held on Saturday. The theme of the convention is “India@2047: Leapfrogging to the Future”.

Vini Mahajan, IAS, Secretary, Ministry of Jal Sakthi, Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation, is among the distinguished panel of speakers. The other speakers include Santrupt B Misra, Former Director and Group HR of Aditya Birla Group; Jaideep Sarkar, Professor of Practice, Entrepreneurship; Sriram Viji, Managing Director of Brakes India; Rahul Mammen Mappillai, Managing Director of MRF Ltd; Velusamy R, President of Automotive Technology and Product Development and Member of Group Executive Board of Mahindra and Mahindra; Viswanath PS, MD and CEO of Randstad India; Poonam Narang, Vice-President of Reddy’s Lab and Sriram Rajagopal, Founder and Director of Diamondpick.

Special sessions

Varun Prakash, Partner and Leader of Chennai McKinsey & Co, Soumyadeep Ganguly, Partner and Leader of Manufacturing and Supply Chain Practice, McKinsey & Co, Anurag Sharma, Associate Partner and Leader of People, Supply Chain Practice of McKinsey & Co, will moderate the three special sessions on “Future of Industry – Capturing the $1 trillion opportunity in shifting Global Supply Chains, New Technology Frontiers – How India can become the Innovation Engine for the World and Developing the World’s Leading Talent Engine”.

K Mahalingam, President MMA and Partner/Director of TSM Group of Companies says that India, boasting over 650 million internet users and affordable data, stands as one of the world’s largest and fastest-growing digital economies. With key strengths such as a massive young workforce, leadership in sectors like IT and automotive, and rising purchasing power, India is primed for global leadership. As we approach a century of Independence, it’s imperative to ensure our growth is inclusive and sustainable for the next 25 years and beyond, he said.

The Convention is expected to be attended by over 900 delegates from corporates, academia, and management professionals, anticipates an online audience of over 20,000 delegates.