Celebi India on Monday announced the commencement of its ground-handling services at Chennai International Airport.

“From providing an experience in the terminal to preparing the aircraft to offer passengers a clean, comfortable, and safe flight, ensuring your baggage is correctly processed, and, finally, pushing the aircraft on to the taxiway to begin its journey, Celebi will do it all and much more,” says a release.

The company says it will hire over 750 employees by the end of the year to ensure airlines and passengers receive seamless, on-time service.

Airlines such as US Bangla Airlines and YTO Cargo have entered into contracts with Celebi for their ground-handling requirements at Chennai airport.

Besides Chennai International Airport, Celebi operates in eight other Indian airports — Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Cochin, Ahmedabad, Goa (Manohar International Airport, Mopa), and Kannur, the release said.

Çelebi is one of the largest independent ground-handling companies in Europe and India. With over 13,000 employees, it services over 300 customers across 44 airports globally.

