Celebrating 75 years of U.S.-India relations: U.S. delegation visits Serum Institute  

The US delegation comprised of U.S. Mission Chargé d’Affaires Patricia Lacina, U.S. Consul General in Mumbai Mike Hankey, Dr. Preetha Rajaraman, HHS Health Attaché, and FDA Country Director Dr. Sarah McMullen. The delegation met Dr. Cyrus Poonawalla, Chairman and MD, SII, Adar Poonawalla, CEO, SII, and Stanley C. Erck, CEO, Novavax Inc.

Recognizing India’s partnership and commitment to the world during the pandemic, the event was a celebration of the long-standing relationship in health between the two countries. With the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) recent authorization of Novavax’s Nuvaxovid vaccine, SII has become the first Indian manufacturer to access the U.S. vaccine market. Approximately 3.5 million SII-made doses of the Novavax vaccine have already been sent to the United States.

Vital partnership

The delegates noted the critical role played by U.S.-India cooperation in addressing the Covid-19 pandemic and other global health challenges. They welcomed the partnership between U.S. company Novavax and India’s Serum Institute on vaccine development and manufacturing and appreciated how this alliance increased global access to safe, effective, and affordable Covid-19 vaccines.

U.S. Mission Chargé d’Affaires Patricia Lacina said, “The long-standing relationship in health between the United States and India has had a profound impact on the lives of people across both countries and globally. The partnership is vital in addressing the challenges of our times. The public-private economic partnership between both countries plays a key role in ensuring the health and prosperity of our people. I am delighted to be in Pune and visit the Serum Institute of India, which has helped save lives around the world during the pandemic.”

Powerful impact

Adar Poonawalla, CEO, SII, said “The U.S. and India have been close allies for the longest time. Together, they have created several milestones that have benefitted the citizens and the world, at large. The strong cooperation between both the countries on global vaccination and pandemic relief has been inspiring. And to keep the growth curve upward and onwards, we will continue to play our role sincerely.”

Stanley C. Erck, CEO, Novavax Inc. USA stated that India has played a crucially important role during the devastating pandemic. “ As it emerges as one of the fastest growing large economies in the world, it will continue to have a powerful impact on all fronts. The US-India ties are even stronger than before and aligned in values and vision. Novavax and Serum Institute of India are committed to growing these partnerships to leverage our collective dedication, ingenuity, and expertise to protect the health of people everywhere” added Erck.

SII and Novavax are key partners in the development and manufacturing of Novavax’ vaccine, marketed by Novavax as Nuvaxovid™ and by SII as Covovax™, from its facility in Pune. The vaccine is already being exported to highly regulated markets such as Europe, Australia, the U.S. and many other countries around the world.