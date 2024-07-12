With the Union Ministry giving a go-ahead nod, central armed police forces have reserved ten per cent posts of constables in their respective organisation for Agniveers after they complete their stint in the tri-services.

Chiefs of Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Railway Protection Force and Seema Suraksha Bal (SSB) issued individual statements on Thursday that former Agniveers are welcome to join their respective forces.

The move is likely to address a part of the controversy over their future after completing a brief tenure of four years in the Indian Army, Indian Navy and Indian Air Force.

CISF Director General Nina Singh said, “The Union Home Ministry has taken an important decision regarding the recruitment of ex-Agniveers. Accordingly, the CISF is also preparing the process of the recruitment of ex-Agniveer.” The CISF DG stated that 10 per cent of jobs will be reserved for ex-Agniveers in all future appointments of constables.

“In physical tests also, they will be given exemption along with the relaxation on the age. In the first year, the age relaxation is for five years and in the subsequent year, the age relaxation will be three years,” she told DD News. An ex-Agniveer will be able to take advantage of this and the CISF will ensure that this will be beneficial to them too as the force will get trained and disciplined personnel, she said.

CRPF DG Anish Dayal Singh said that the recruitment rules of his force have been changed to accommodate the intake of former Agniveers -- a move he dubbed as “good news” for them as the organisation will get trained soldiers.

Welcoming the government decision, Border Security Force (BSF) Director General Agrawal said that after a short training, the inducted former Agniveers will be deployed along the border.

“We are waiting for them to be deployed after giving conversion training, they will be deployed. 10 per cent of the total vacancies will be reserved for them,” he said.

The Agnipath of temporary recruitment of constabulary in tri-services has come in for sharp criticism from opposition parties as well as some former Chiefs of tri-services, as they believe it will impact the fighting ethos of the armed forces.

The government in June 2022 rolled out the Agnipath recruitment scheme with an aim to bring down the age profile and offer better educated personnel for the three services besides reducing burden of pension bill on the government.

As per the Agnipath scheme, youths between the age bracket of 17-and-half years and 21 are recruited for four years with a provision to retain 25 percent of them for 15 more years. The Ministry of Defence is also examining suggestions to retain more percentage of such recruits depending on the vacancies in the service.

