Central Government clueless about problems in economy: Chidambaram

Talking to reporters after his release on bail after 106 days, former Finance Minister P Chidambaram said his record as Minister and his conscience is absolutely clear. "Officers who have worked with me, business persons who have interacted with me and journalists who have observed me know that very well," he said without commenting on the cases that are sub judice.

Chidambaram, at a press conference held in AICC office on Thursday, made a scathing attack against the way economy is managed by the Narendra Modi Government. He said the BJP Government is 'Clueless' about the problems faced by the economy.

He said the Centre is unable to look for the obvious clues on the problems of economy because it is stubborn and mulish in defending it's catastrophic protectionism and centralised control of decision-making in the PMO.

"The economy can be brought out of the slowdown, but this Government is incapable of doing that. I believe that the Congress and some other parties are better equipped to pull the economy out of the slowdown and push economic growth, but we have to wait for better times," he said and added that the Centre should find structural solutions and reforms for structural problems.