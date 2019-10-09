Union cabinet hikes DA for central government employees, pensioners

The Union Cabinet, on Wednesday, approved an increase in dearness allowance (DA) by 5 per cent with effect from July 1. The new rate of DA will be 17 per cent. The existing rate is 12 per cent.

The arrears for three months, and DA at higher rate for the current month, will be paid along with salary and pension of October, which is to be paid at the end of this month.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javdekar said that new rate will benefit 50 lakh present employees and officers and nearly 62 lakhs pensioners. Total additional expenditure will be Rs 16000 crore.

PTI adds:

“This is the highest ever 5 percentage points increase in DA in one go by the central government,” he said, adding this will bring cheers to the government employees on the eve of Diwali.