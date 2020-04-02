Central Government shares 8 best practices followed by States to tackle Coronavirus outbreak

Keep your phone clean in these virus-laden times
Germs shouldn’t reach you via the gadget. Guard it the right way
Amidst the 21-day lock-down in the country to contain the spread of the coronavirus, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) has recognised and collated best practices followed by States to tackle the crisis.
The ministry, which released ‘the COVID19 Status Health Report’, said it has identified 25 Coronavirus hotspots in India and is now sharing eight best practices.
24x7 Delhi Police Helpline number (23469526) has been set up to resolve issues related to the lockdown through direct intervention. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has said that it will contribute one day’s basic pay of its employees towards the PM Cares Fund. The Delhi government also said that it will sponsor the rations of those who do not have ration cards.
The government plans to a Covid tracking system developed by the State disaster management authority to track over 25,000 people placed under home quarantine, by tracking the location of their mobile phone numbers in real time with the help of telecom service providers.
Insurance benefits are being provided to personnel working on the frontline to tackle Covid-19. ₹1,000 being transferred to one lakh accounts of labourers in the State.
The government has promised special insurance for police personnel and sanitation workers engaged in the anti-Covid battle. Mobile testing vans to be brought in to boost testing and volunteers will be trained to man isolation beds.
The government has asked all those under home quarantine to send 14 selfies to the government per day, one every hour from 7 am to 9 pm, using the Quarantine Watch App. Any defaulters are liable to be shifted to a mass quarantine centre.
The administration has sanctioned ₹17.65 crore for construction workers registered with the building and other construction workers welfare board, in view of the countrywide lock-down.
The government has opened over 5,000 camps to provide shelters to migrants.
The government has declared that all districts in the state will have at least one dedicated coronavirus nodal hospital as well as quarantine centres.
The Karnataka Health and Family Welfare Department warned landlords and house owners against eviction of healthcare workers. “Attention! Landlords and House Owners. Forcing the Doctors, Paramedic Staff, Healthcare Personnel to vacate house will lead to penal action against you. Help the Doctors to fight COVID-19 for us!”
The Department, in its bulletin, said that in the light of the pandemic,the Government has directed all the Medical Colleges in Karnataka (Government, Private & Deemed / Private University Medical College) to work in co-ordination with the respective district authorities. “It is further stated to utilise the services of Community Medicine Faculty of all medical colleges for community based activities and for planning at District and Taluk level.”
Germs shouldn’t reach you via the gadget. Guard it the right way
Over-the-top specs and a bunch of occasional-use camera features set this phone apart — along with a high ...
International entities are appealing to governments to help the airline industry paralysed by Covid-19
Along with enormous losses enormous financial losses, the sector stares at retrenchment and possible ...
Yes, some still make the cut with relatively good rates, tax breaks and high safety quotient
Amid the market mayhem over the past month, IndusInd Bank has particularly taken a hard knock, losing over 60 ...
You need to understand about floor space index (FSI) to figure out the built-up area on a plot
Continuing with SIPs during downturns helps accumulate more units, yielding higher returns
Covid-19 is redefining the concept of work from home, spurring creativity and exposing the vulnerabilities of ...
Employees the world over are working from home as they attempt to sidestep a virulent disease. This may not be ...
Neil Diamond has tweaked an old hit; Baba Sehgal is out with a new single. Musicians are killing the virus ...
To mark World Idli Day on March 30, New Jersey-based artist Sarasvathy TK is showcasing this steamed wonder ...
The good, the bad and the awkward side of advertising and marketing during social distancing
Cause marketing is taking centre stage in a big way
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...
There are just a few days to go before the registration of new BS-IV vehicles is phased out. Prior to the ...
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...