Central Government shares 8 best practices followed by States to tackle Coronavirus outbreak

Amidst the 21-day lock-down in the country to contain the spread of the coronavirus, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) has recognised and collated best practices followed by States to tackle the crisis.

The ministry, which released ‘the COVID19 Status Health Report’, said it has identified 25 Coronavirus hotspots in India and is now sharing eight best practices.

Delhi

24x7 Delhi Police Helpline number (23469526) has been set up to resolve issues related to the lockdown through direct intervention. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has said that it will contribute one day’s basic pay of its employees towards the PM Cares Fund. The Delhi government also said that it will sponsor the rations of those who do not have ration cards.

Andhra Pradesh

The government plans to a Covid tracking system developed by the State disaster management authority to track over 25,000 people placed under home quarantine, by tracking the location of their mobile phone numbers in real time with the help of telecom service providers.

Uttrakhand

Insurance benefits are being provided to personnel working on the frontline to tackle Covid-19. ₹1,000 being transferred to one lakh accounts of labourers in the State.

Punjab

The government has promised special insurance for police personnel and sanitation workers engaged in the anti-Covid battle. Mobile testing vans to be brought in to boost testing and volunteers will be trained to man isolation beds.

Karnataka

The government has asked all those under home quarantine to send 14 selfies to the government per day, one every hour from 7 am to 9 pm, using the Quarantine Watch App. Any defaulters are liable to be shifted to a mass quarantine centre.

Jammu and Kashmir

The administration has sanctioned ₹17.65 crore for construction workers registered with the building and other construction workers welfare board, in view of the countrywide lock-down.

Kerala

The government has opened over 5,000 camps to provide shelters to migrants.

West Bengal

The government has declared that all districts in the state will have at least one dedicated coronavirus nodal hospital as well as quarantine centres.

Karnataka moves to protect healthcare workers

The Karnataka Health and Family Welfare Department warned landlords and house owners against eviction of healthcare workers. “Attention! Landlords and House Owners. Forcing the Doctors, Paramedic Staff, Healthcare Personnel to vacate house will lead to penal action against you. Help the Doctors to fight COVID-19 for us!”

The Department, in its bulletin, said that in the light of the pandemic,the Government has directed all the Medical Colleges in Karnataka (Government, Private & Deemed / Private University Medical College) to work in co-ordination with the respective district authorities. “It is further stated to utilise the services of Community Medicine Faculty of all medical colleges for community based activities and for planning at District and Taluk level.”