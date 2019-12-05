Central PSUs should increase participation in apprenticeship programme: Skill Development Minister

Sony introduces Alpha 9 II in India
Priced ₹3,99,990, the full-frame interchangeable lens camera includes a slew of new features
“Central Public Sector companies should increase their participation in the government’s apprenticeship program,” said Mahendra Nath Pandey, Minister for Skill Development and Entreprenuership at a seminar here on Thursday.
"Central Public Sector Undertakings (CPSUs) are instrumental in sustaining self-reliant economic growth and play a vital role in generating employment opportunities for skilled professionals. I strongly urge them to come forward, increase their engagement with apprentices and build their potential to be industry ready," said Pandey.
The national Seminar was organised by the Ministry of Skill Development and Entreprenuership (MSDE) in collaboration with the Standing Conference of Public Enterprises (SCOPE) and Department of Public Enterprises (DPE). The objective of the event was to create awareness in increasing participation in the government’s apprenticeship scheme in the service sector by government-run companies.
"Countries like Germany and Japan have proven apprenticeship as an effective model improving links between industry and training institutions. Through such examples and by urging our CPSUs, we can create pathways for industrial development and contribute to India’s economic growth," said R K Singh, Minister of State for Skill Development and Entreprenuership.
