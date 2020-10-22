Central team visits flood affected areas in Hyderabad

Magnetic personality, but attractive enough?
New Nissan Magnite’s good looks may not be sufficient. The entire package needs to pull buyers away from ...
A team from Centre, headed by joint secretary Praveen Vasista, visited the rain affected parts of the city.
The team included R.B. Kaul from the Finance Ministry, K. Manoharan from the Agriculture Ministry, S.K. Kushawaha -- Road Transport & Highways Ministry, accompanied by GHMC officials. They visited the Falaknuma road over bridge (ROB), Al-Jubail Colony, Ghazi Millat Colony, Kandikal gate Main road, Hafez Baba Nagar and other flood affected areas.
While inspecting the damaged ROB at Chandrayagutta, the team also looked into restoration works of ROB and removal of debris from Nala. They interacted with people who were affected due to flood.
Commissioner GHMC Lokesh Kumar provided an overview about rains and damage, and informed that the ROB was built 40 years ago, and aligned to inner ring road and Charminar areas.
The central team inspected the damage to properties, household articles and vehicles apart from damaged roads, drains and civic Infrastructure which were damaged.
The team was taken to Balapur, Hafeez Baba Naga which was affected due to the breach of Palley cheruvu (lake), Gurram Cheruvu.
The GHMC officials appraised the team that Hafeez Baba Nagar got inundated due to breach of Gurram cheruvu and water flow was 3-4 meter above road level and silt accumulated upto 1-1.5 mts. The GHMC has stated that it has deployed 171 JCBs, 627 tractors, 30 tippers to clear the debris and silt.
New Nissan Magnite’s good looks may not be sufficient. The entire package needs to pull buyers away from ...
Revamped product line includes most powerful flagship
Can’t afford a top-end phone? The ‘Fan Edition’ has some advanced features at a better price
‘Who you become’ and ‘How you evolve’ is more critical than following a set of tips, tricks or templates
Immediate annuity plans without ‘return of purchase price’ offer a solution, but there are drawbacks
It’s vital to know the details of the waiting period clause in your health insurance
Existing shareholders could face major equity dilution
Assessing the risks inherent to mutual fund investments is proving to be a tough challenge for investors.
The pandemic has blurred many a line — especially the one between work and home. It has also spurred ...
India did not have a fast bowler, cricket pundits once lamented. And then came a lad from Haryana
This week, it’s a quiz on fathers.In the name of the father1 Which specific species of bird is regarded as one ...
A mountaineer compiles memories of his journey to Mount Kailash in the form of a book. Here are glimpses from ...
The expression remains democratic but the tools are becoming programmatic
Assessing the party on differentiation, relevance, esteem and knowledge reveals useful insights
Why this quaint Belgian detective is such an enduring brand, even a 100 years later
A quick scan of new ad campaigns released recently seems to show a preponderance of cricket — either starring ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...