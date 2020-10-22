Central team visits flood affected areas in Hyderabad

A team from Centre, headed by joint secretary Praveen Vasista, visited the rain affected parts of the city.

The team included R.B. Kaul from the Finance Ministry, K. Manoharan from the Agriculture Ministry, S.K. Kushawaha -- Road Transport & Highways Ministry, accompanied by GHMC officials. They visited the Falaknuma road over bridge (ROB), Al-Jubail Colony, Ghazi Millat Colony, Kandikal gate Main road, Hafez Baba Nagar and other flood affected areas.

While inspecting the damaged ROB at Chandrayagutta, the team also looked into restoration works of ROB and removal of debris from Nala. They interacted with people who were affected due to flood.

Commissioner GHMC Lokesh Kumar provided an overview about rains and damage, and informed that the ROB was built 40 years ago, and aligned to inner ring road and Charminar areas.

The central team inspected the damage to properties, household articles and vehicles apart from damaged roads, drains and civic Infrastructure which were damaged.

The team was taken to Balapur, Hafeez Baba Naga which was affected due to the breach of Palley cheruvu (lake), Gurram Cheruvu.

The GHMC officials appraised the team that Hafeez Baba Nagar got inundated due to breach of Gurram cheruvu and water flow was 3-4 meter above road level and silt accumulated upto 1-1.5 mts. The GHMC has stated that it has deployed 171 JCBs, 627 tractors, 30 tippers to clear the debris and silt.