Centre advises 5 poll-bound States to ramp up vaccination, testing for Covid management

Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan on Monday held a meeting with the five poll-bound States of Uttarakhand, Goa, Manipur, Uttar Pradesh and Punjab to review the public health response measures taken for Covid management, and the vaccination status in these states.

"While Uttarakhand and Goa have reported vaccination coverage for the first and second doses higher than the national average, Covid-19 vaccination coverage numbers in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Manipur are below the national average," the release said.

As per the statement, a total of 142.38 crore vaccination doses have been administered as on date, of which more than 83.80 crore vaccine doses are for the first dose and more than 58.58 crore are second shots of Covid vaccine.

The Secretary advised the States to ramp up Covid vaccination of the eligible population for the first dose and ensure that those who were due for the second dose are administered the dose.

District-wise weekly vaccination implementation plans are required to be drawn up for this purpose. The state authorities were advised to review the implementation status on a daily basis, the release added.

The poll-bound states were also to increase testing to ensure that infected cases are identified in a timely manner to avoid sudden upsurge in numbers.

The state authorities were also advised to ensure that recommended COVID Appropriate Behaviour is strictly followed and adequate measures are undertaken for their effective enforcement.