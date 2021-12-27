Centre alerts States over Omicron Covid variant

Amid the Omicron Covid variant scare, the Home Ministry on Monday urged all States/UTs to observe all precautions and not let their guard down. According to the letter, States may consider imposing local curbs to control the crowd during the festive season. Local/district administration, based on the normative framework and assessment of the situation, should also take appropriate containment measures.

The Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla stressed upon the five-fold strategy of test, track, treat, vaccination and adherence to Covid appropriate behaviour to avoid the possibility of surge in Covid cases, especially in view of the new Omicron variant of concern.

“With distinct presence of the Delta variant and detection of Omicron cases in many States, there is a need for prompt containment actions at the local and district levels, based on the assessment of the situation,” Bhalla said in a letter addressed to States/UTs.

Globally, Omicron infections have been recorded in 116 countries so far and a further increase in cases is being reported across countries like in the US, the UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, South Africa, Vietnam and Australia.

“State governments should ensure that health systems in the States are strengthened to meet any challenge posed by the new variant. Further, the State government/UTs should ensure that oxygen supply equipment are installed and are fully functional, and the buffer stock of essential drugs is maintained,” the letter added.

Meanwhile, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Kerala and Karnataka have already imposed night curfews and other restrictions in the wake of Omicron.