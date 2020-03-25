Centre allocates ₹20,000 crore to develop Lutyens’ Delhi amidst coronavirus crisis

The ‘corona’ threat to solar energy sector
The sunrise industry faces a Covid-19 eclipse and needs a helping hand to pull through, reports V Rishi Kumar
The Bharatiya Janata Party-led Centre has decided to go ahead with the ₹20,000 crores mega project to renovate Lutyens’ Delhi. The Centre had issued the notification about the change in land use regarding the Lutyens' Delhi project on Friday last week, as per media reports.
The move comes as the nation is witnessing a 21-day lockdown due to the spread of the novel coronavirus. Meanwhile, the total budget allocated to combat coronavirus stands at ₹15,000 crores.
The project will revamp the 86-acre of the Lutyens’ Delhi, including the residence of the Prime Minister, the Rashtrapati Bhavan, North Block, South Block, and Sansad Bhavan among others.
The decision of revamping has been taken at a time when coronavirus is on the rise.
Many experts have also opposed the decision and raised concerns over the government’s move.
Tavleen Singh, author and journalist, took to microblogging site Twitter to express her anguish and wrote: "Worrying that Parliament yesterday approved a plan to change Parliament House and the Central Vista. An unknown architect has been chosen to alter the historical heart of New Delhi without a full public debate. How and why?"
Communist Party leader Sitaram Yechury has also lashed out at the government for taking the development decision at such a crucial time. Yechury tweeted: “Modi government priorities are cruel. When all resources must be mopped up to meet this Covid-19 challenge a Gazette notification is issued for the â‚¹20K crore Central Vista project. Shame.”
Meanwhile, the number of cases in India has spiked to 561, with 11 deaths reported so far.
The sunrise industry faces a Covid-19 eclipse and needs a helping hand to pull through, reports V Rishi Kumar
Up till now, ‘solar’ has not had much of a play in desalination but the emerging water technologies might give ...
No doubt, Xiaomi and its gadgets are extremely popular in this part of the world and the success stems from ...
There are just a few days to go before the registration of new BS-IV vehicles is phased out. Prior to the ...
Nifty 50 March Futures (7,925)The equity markets across the globe are witnessing buying interests; the US ...
It is vital to know where all you need to be penny-pinching without feeling sheepish, and where all you can be ...
Burnt their fingers bottom-fishing stocks shunned by institutional investors
Nifty 50 March Futures (7,750)The benchmark indices are trading in the green today, as major indices across ...
As the world struggles to blunt a new deadly virus, the foot soldiers in the battle to eradicate an old foe — ...
Painter and photographer Jyoti Bhatt’s collection of portraits captures a generation of illustrious artists ...
They charm visitors but also double as toothpicks for crocodiles at this Odisha national park
Associating universal maladies with other people is an age-old habit; the fact is, germs don’t carry ...
The good, the bad and the awkward side of advertising and marketing during social distancing
Cause marketing is taking centre stage in a big way
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...
There are just a few days to go before the registration of new BS-IV vehicles is phased out. Prior to the ...
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...