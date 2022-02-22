Centre blocks apps, social media accounts of Punjab Politics TV

The Information & Broadcasting Ministry on Tuesday said it has ordered blocking of apps, website as well as social media accounts of “Punjab Politics TV” which has close links with banned organisation, Sikhs For Justice (SFJ).

This move comes at the time of the ongoing Assembly polls in Punjab and the Ministry said the decision has been taken based on intelligence inputs.

“Relying on intelligence inputs that the channel was attempting to use online media to disturb public order during the ongoing State Assembly Elections, the Ministry used emergency powers under the IT Rules on February 18 to block the digital media resources of “Punjab Politics TV”,” it said in a statement.

The Ministry said that contents of the blocked apps, website, and social media accounts had the potential “to incite communal disharmony and separatism”. The content was also found to be detrimental to the sovereignty and integrity of India, security of the State, and public order, it added.

“It was also observed that the launch of new apps and social media accounts was timed to gain traction during the ongoing elections,” the official statement added.

Sikhs For Justice (SFJ) is an outfit that has been declared unlawful under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

“The Government of India remains vigilant and committed to secure the overall information environment in India and thwart any actions having the potential to undermine India’s sovereignty and integrity,” it added.