Centre cheats workers over minimum wages: BMS

Renewable energy sector looks at storage for succour
Only way out for the industry is to sell power directly to customers
The Union Labour Ministry’s decision to appoint an expert group on fixation of minimum wages and national floor minimum wages, chaired by Director, Institute of Economic Growth Ajit Mishra, has invited criticism from its own camp.
RSS-backed trade union Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh has sent a letter to Union Labour Minister Santosh Kumar Gangwar that new panel has been set up setting aside the report and recommendations of the Satpathy committee. “Further, it is notable that the government has given the committee three years time to present its report, which sounds ridiculous as the tenure of the incumbent government is set to end, under normal circumstances, before the completion of tenure of the committee,” BMS general secretary Binoy Kumar Sinha said in the letter.
He reminded Gangwar that the Satpathy committee had submitted its report on the same matter but the Central Advisory Committee on Minimum Wages never discussed it. “How was the report/recommendations of the Satpathy committee not correct and why was the need for a new committee felt by the ministry must be clarified. If not, the ministry should consider going through that report instead of spending another three years examining something already brought in clear sight by the report,” Sinha asked.
He said the workers across the country are feeling cheated as the Centre has not been able to bring about a change in minimum wages in the last seven years and another three years for the completion of this report would mean an end of the incumbent government’s current tenure as well. “We hereby strongly object to the neglect of Satpathy committee’s report and constitution of this committee. We urge that the Satpathy committee report is sent to the Central Advisory board for discussion with the tripartite partners and minimum wages and minimum floor wages be notified at the earliest,” he said.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Only way out for the industry is to sell power directly to customers
A big bright display and pen support make this device a good one to consider in pandemic times
With the Snapdragon 860 teamed up with good specs, performance is the promise on this phone
Handholding tea growers towards climate resilience and ethical supply chains
Unlike equities and fixed income, currencies don’t classify as investments and are more suited for ...
The Sensex and the Nifty 50 continued to trend upwards, continuing the up-move. Further, the Nifty midcap 100 ...
A breach of ₹50,000 level can induce more power to the uptrend wherein the futures can swiftly rise to ₹51,000
Act fast as banks transfer deposits that have been lying idle with them for atleast 10 years to DEA Fund
Covid-19 has shaken the maternal healthcare system. In the first wave, women suffered because of lack of ...
On this day, 32 years ago, an unknown man stood in the middle of Tiananmen Square and halted the progress of a ...
The pandemic has made writing very difficult
Nestled in the sprawling Sahyadris, Viveda — The Wellness Village offers the rejuvenation we could all use
How will the ASCI guidelines for social media influencers impact the brands relying on the online stars for ...
How businesses can comply with, and benefit from the Personal Data Protection Bill
The Covid-altered look and feel of the world around us
Campaigns have been thoughtfully muted by brands as India battles the deadly second wave of the Covid-19 ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...