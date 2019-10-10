Centre confident of meeting 1,75,000 renewable energy target

How to use ECG on the Apple Watch
The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) is confident that India will achieve its goal of having 1.75 lakh MW of installed renewable energy generation capacity by 2022.
“By the end of September 2019, India has installed more than 82,580 MW of renewable energy capacity with around 31,150 MW of capacity under various stages of installation. Thus, by the first quarter of 2021, India would have installed more than 1,13,000 MW of renewable power capacity. This would constitute nearly 65 per cent of the targeted capacity,” a MNRE statement said.
“Besides this, around 39,000 MW of renewable power capacity is at various stages of bidding which would be installed by September 2021, taking the percentage of installed capacity to over 87 percentage of the targeted capacity. With only 23,000 MW of renewable power capacity left to bid, India is confident that the target of installing 1,75,000 MW of renewable power capacity will not only be met but exceeded,” the statement added.
MNRE was responding to a CRISIL report that cast aspersions on this target being achieved. “This report lacks in credibility in all respects as CRISIL did not even bother to consult this Ministry for its views. The Ministry is not only confident of meeting 1,75, 000 MW target but exceeding it by 2022,” the statement said.
