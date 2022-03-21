Centre considers booster shot for 18+ age group

After allowing boosters for frontline, healthcare workers and those above 60 years of age, the government is believed to be considering boosters for all above 18 years of age, too. The need for a third dose is being mulled in view of the rapid rise of Covid infections in countries like China, Hong Kong, Thailand and South Korea, said Health Ministry sources.

The Centre had allowed precautionary doses for those above 60 years of age, with comorbidities, in January when the Omicron wave had peaked. It also recently relaxed the eligibility of co-morbid condition for availing precautionary doses, along with rolling out vaccination for the 12-15 age group with Biological E's Corbevax. Children in the 15-18 age group are already being inoculated with Covaxin.

Fourth wave unlikely

Meanwhile, no new variant of concern has been detected so far in the country, said sources, adding that India is unlikely to witness a fourth wave because of the protection gained by vaccination and natural immunity. Talking to BusinessLine, renowned virologist T Jacob John echoed the view and said there is no need to panic as the population immunity is much higher than any threat posed by a possible new variant.

“There is no need to fear as the level of immunity gained by infection and vaccination is much higher now. Even children have a high level of immunity now. However, the genome sequencing should continue to trace any fresh variant,” John told BusinessLine.

“Frequency of infection is low now, so mutation of the virus will also be low. However, theoretically, there may be a transmission of new variant from animals to humans, as it likely happened in the case of Omicron wave. So we need to be vigilant and tracking should continue,” he added. In view of the receding daily Covid cases, John also said except for the wearing of masks, all other Covid protocols can be relaxed.

India reported 1,549 Covid cases on Monday with 31 deaths in the last 24 hours till 8 am, as per the Health Ministry data. The positivity rate stood at 0.40 per cent. Besides, a total of 29.18 lakh vaccine doses were administered on the day.