Centre, Delhi government face SC ire over air pollution

A Special Bench of the Supreme Court led by Chief Justice of India NV Ramana assembled on Saturday to urge the Centre and the Delhi government to take “emergency measures” to bring air quality back to normal in the Capital which is choked by pollution.

“Do you know how bad the situation is? People have to wear masks even at home... Think of a two-day lockdown... Reports said air is ‘severe’ in Delhi and may become worse in another two or three days... You have to take immediate measures. We should be in a position to feel better in the next few days. You tell us how you are going to control this situation,” Chief Justice Ramana said addressing Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who appeared for the Centre.

Mehta acknowledged that “there was a possibility that the air would go from ‘severe’ to ‘emergency’ category. He said a meeting has been scheduled on Saturday to decide the “emergency response”.

“Schools have been opened now. Little children are out on the roads to reach their schools. You are exposing little children to pollution, pandemic and dengue...” Justice DY Chandrachud, on the Bench, said addressing the government.

The Delhi government said the pollution markers are off the chart.

Senior advocate Rahul Mehra said stubble burning in the neighbouring Punjab and Haryana was a major contributor to the pollution. “Everybody blames farmers. What about the ban on fire crackers? What has been happening for the past five or six days? What is the Delhi Police doing? This is an emergency situation, emergency measures have to be taken,” Justice Surya Kant, on the Bench, lashed out.

Mehta said the government has no intention to blame farmers or say they are alone responsible for the pollution.

He said the problem was far beyond politics and there was no room for a blame-game.

“The colour of the political party does not matter... We are all in this together — Delhi, Haryana, Punjab,” Mehta said.

The law officer said the government has made available two lakh machines to handle “in-situ crop residue management” at farms.

The machines would process crop residue to fodder in a bid to avoid their burning.

“But what is the incentive you have given farmers to participate in this exercise? How many farmers can afford these machines? What is the economic arrangement with farmers to collect, remove and utilise the stubble?” Justice Chandrachud asked Mehta.

The law officer said farmers were given these machines at 80% subsidy.

“Even with that subsidy, how many farmers can afford them... I am a farmer. The CJI is a farmer... We know,” Justice Kant said. Justice Chandrachud said farmers were already under pressure to plant the winter crops in time for the kharif season.

“Farmers have very little time for planting the next crop. Can whatever agency you have tasked to remove the stubble go to these farms and remove the stubble. We have had a late monsoon this year. There is no time for the farmer to wait for you. It is good to have a policy, but how will you implement it?” Justice Chandrachud asked the Solicitor General.

The court scheduled the case for November 15, giving the governments the weekend to finalise their “emergency response” as smog continues to spread its tentacles.